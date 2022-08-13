Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,227,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,214,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.62. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.