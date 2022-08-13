Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

