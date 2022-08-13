Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Susquehanna

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

