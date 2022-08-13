Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

