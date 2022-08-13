Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $118.00. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2022 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Nutrien stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,513,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,649,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,107,000 after acquiring an additional 85,067 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

