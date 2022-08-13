Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 63.7% in July

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the July 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,572,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after purchasing an additional 304,792 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 270,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,154. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

