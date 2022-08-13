Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 114.3% in July

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $94,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 150,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 40,213 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.