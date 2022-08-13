Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRI. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 67,982 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 58,618 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 57,769 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JRI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

