Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
NYXH opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
