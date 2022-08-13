Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NYXH opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Nyxoah by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 154,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nyxoah by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

