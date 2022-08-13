Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $1,253,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

