Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,249,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $275.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

