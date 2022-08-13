Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 8,494 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after buying an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Stephens increased their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

