Oak Thistle LLC Buys 1,731 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

