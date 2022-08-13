Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after buying an additional 429,584 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,757,000 after buying an additional 264,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MAA opened at $187.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

