Oak Thistle LLC Invests $688,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,956,000 after buying an additional 2,541,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,645.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after buying an additional 1,094,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,769,000 after buying an additional 728,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,697,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,174,000 after buying an additional 402,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,521,732 shares of company stock valued at $56,950,240. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Shares of ROL opened at $36.97 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

