Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Loews by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Loews by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

