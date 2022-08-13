Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,239,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6,635.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ChargePoint

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,071,034 shares of company stock worth $27,987,675. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.88.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

