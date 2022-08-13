Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.47 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

