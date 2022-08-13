Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.
Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 130,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
