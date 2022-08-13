Oasis Network Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $490.01 million and $49.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

