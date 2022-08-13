Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Raised to $25.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 599,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 307,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 300,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.