Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Raised to $25.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.14. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.