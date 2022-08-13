Odyssey One Day Trading Volume Hits $211,572.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $839,534.22 and $211,572.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.