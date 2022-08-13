Offshift (XFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002882 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $95,148.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

