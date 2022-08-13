Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Earnings Results

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $18.42 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $2,011,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.