Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Earnings Results

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ:OLK opened at $18.42 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
