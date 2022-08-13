OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

OLO Price Performance

OLO stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,655 shares of company stock valued at $314,926 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OLO by 159.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 130.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 34.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Stories

