Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,656. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Omnicell by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

