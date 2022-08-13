Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Onex Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$71.20 on Friday. Onex has a 1-year low of C$61.99 and a 1-year high of C$101.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

