Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Shares Up 6.1%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.39 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21). 55,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 44,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

Online Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Online Blockchain

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

