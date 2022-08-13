Oppenheimer Raises Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $35.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMND. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lemonade by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile



Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

