Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.95. Optex Systems shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 6,847 shares traded.

Optex Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.03%.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter units, laser filter interface, optical assemblies, day windows, binoculars, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

