OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.
OptimizeRx Price Performance
OPRX opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $99.18.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
