Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,757,000 after purchasing an additional 177,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

NYSE OGN opened at $30.99 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

