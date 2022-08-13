Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNNGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $772.50.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.