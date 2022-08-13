OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

In other news, Director Harold Ruf purchased 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $545,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 120.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

