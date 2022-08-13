OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.
OSI Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $101.40.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.
