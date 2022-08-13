OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in OSI Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

