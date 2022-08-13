Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Otonomo Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Otonomo Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Otonomo Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,332,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

