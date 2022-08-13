Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 138,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Otonomo Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
Otonomo Technologies stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Otonomo Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
