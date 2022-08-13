Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,708 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,040,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of OC stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

