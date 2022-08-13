Oxen Reaches 1-Day Volume of $406,089.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $406,089.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.90 or 0.08139520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00182503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00262649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00678231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.33 or 0.00593579 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005475 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,473,426 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.