Pakcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,180.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Pakcoin has a market cap of $227,516.40 and $3,180.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
