Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $526.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.38, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

