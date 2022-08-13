PancakeSwap Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $729.77 million and $43.88 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.44 or 0.00018139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,459.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063517 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 322,626,428 coins and its circulating supply is 164,485,382 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

