Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $105.00 at Benchmark

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.21.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.93. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,384,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,597,000 after acquiring an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after acquiring an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,650,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

