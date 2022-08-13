Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $976,000.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,282,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,786,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,500.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 4.1 %

FNA stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -44.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.