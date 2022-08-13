Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 62.1% in July

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the July 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,602. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About Paramount Gold Nevada
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
