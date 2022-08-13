Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Down 62.1% in July

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the July 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,602. Paramount Gold Nevada has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paramount Gold Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.