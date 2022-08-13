Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew D. Ross Sells 3,224 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after buying an additional 309,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.