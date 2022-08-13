PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $26.43 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $26.43 million and $735,359.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00517909 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.52 or 0.01886831 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001900 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00273206 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io.

PARSIQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

