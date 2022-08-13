Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) PT Lowered to $2.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Party City Holdco Stock Performance

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $157.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $555,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 295,419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 34,279 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading

