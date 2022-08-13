Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $339.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays to $339.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.73.

PAYC opened at $393.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

