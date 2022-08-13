Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Pear Therapeutics Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of PEAR opened at $2.00 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,326,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.