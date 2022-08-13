PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $323,017.10 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 1.0 %

PFSI stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 364,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 183,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.